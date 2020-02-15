Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,905,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $467,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

