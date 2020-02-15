9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

