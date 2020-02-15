9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $2.87 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $587.56 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

