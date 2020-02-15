Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

NYSE:BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.56.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Leggett & Platt, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
Leggett & Platt, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
goeasy Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share
goeasy Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Ltd
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Ltd
On Deck Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share
On Deck Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report