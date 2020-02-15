Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

NYSE:BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.56.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

