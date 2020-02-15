KeyCorp Comments on Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBL. Cfra dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NBL opened at $19.16 on Friday. Noble Energy has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,378,000 after purchasing an additional 853,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

