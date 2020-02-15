Leggett & Platt, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

