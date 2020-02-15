goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$71.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.90. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72, a current ratio of 21.16 and a quick ratio of 21.06.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$28,968,730.89. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total transaction of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$3,928,942.10.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

