Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MIME. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -445.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 233,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mimecast by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

