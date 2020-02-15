On Deck Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of On Deck Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONDK. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.