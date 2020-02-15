Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

