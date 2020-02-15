Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

