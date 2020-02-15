Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BMRA opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.