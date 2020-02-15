Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brilliance China Automotive Hldg.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.31. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

