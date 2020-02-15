FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Decreased by Barrington Research

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE LGF.A opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

