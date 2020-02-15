FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

BHF opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,079.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

