FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19).

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADVM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ADVM stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.