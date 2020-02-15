KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will earn $7.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

NYSE:OSK opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20,067.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

