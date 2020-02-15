B. Riley Weighs in on Just Energy Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Just Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.