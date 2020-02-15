Enphase Energy Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

