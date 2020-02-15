FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dongfeng Motor Group in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNFGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

