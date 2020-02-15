Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Steris PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steris in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Steris alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of STE stock opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $149.19. Steris has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 1,335.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Steris by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.