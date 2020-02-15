SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($12.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($12.94). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($11.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.37) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $68.08 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

