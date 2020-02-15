$19.62 Billion in Sales Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report sales of $19.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $20.25 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $78.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $78.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.94 billion to $82.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.35. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
