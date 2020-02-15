$19.62 Billion in Sales Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report sales of $19.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $20.25 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $78.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $78.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.94 billion to $82.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 76,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.35. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

