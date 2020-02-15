KeyCorp Comments on Steris PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $168.51 on Thursday. Steris has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

