IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Equities analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report $26.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the highest is $26.54 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $112.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $125.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in IntriCon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of -40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

