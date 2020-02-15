TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.24 Million

Brokerages expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce sales of $159.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.50 million to $163.97 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $480.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $489.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $586.93 million, with estimates ranging from $583.21 million to $590.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

