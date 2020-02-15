Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report $76.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $321.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.97 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $331.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of TH stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 8,972 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $10,802,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 974,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 75,075.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

