$20.83 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report sales of $20.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $22.00 billion. General Electric reported sales of $27.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $91.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.26 billion to $93.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.51 billion to $95.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

