$20.83 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report sales of $20.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $22.00 billion. General Electric reported sales of $27.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $91.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.26 billion to $93.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.51 billion to $95.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
