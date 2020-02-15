Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

TME stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

