Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,625,654.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,540. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

