BidaskClub Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $304.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.