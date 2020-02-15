Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

HIIQ stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $404.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,140 shares of company stock worth $8,935,504. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.