Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.
HIIQ stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $404.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,140 shares of company stock worth $8,935,504. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
