Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $660.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 53,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $590,502.08. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.