BidaskClub Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

