First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHB. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 161,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

