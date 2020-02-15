Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.
In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
