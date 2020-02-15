Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.