Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,817.96. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,737,866,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.