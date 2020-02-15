Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDEV. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.28.

CDEV opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

