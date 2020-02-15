Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.