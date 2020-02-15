Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 636,500 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81.

BXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

