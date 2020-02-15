Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.73

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 180898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Santander raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.