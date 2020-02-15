Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $790.00

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.39), with a volume of 9366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782.50 ($10.29).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million and a PE ratio of 45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade bought 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

