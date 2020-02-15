Franks International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 190472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 680,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

