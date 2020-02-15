CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd (LON:CAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40
