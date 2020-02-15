Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA) were down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 121,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

