Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 163099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 233.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

