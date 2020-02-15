Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.03

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 758597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,300.00, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 347,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 187,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.