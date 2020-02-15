Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.68

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 66900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,430 shares of company stock worth $13,221,429. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

