Short Interest in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Increases By 14.5%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

RPT stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RPT Realty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

