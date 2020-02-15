Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.34

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.34 and last traded at $72.81, with a volume of 7073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.54.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

